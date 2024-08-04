A devastating fire erupted in a condo complex in southwest Houston on Sunday, resulting in the loss of three lives. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded in approximately 4 minutes to the emergency call at 8110 Albacore, arriving on the scene shortly after 5:48 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were juveniles, though their identities and ages are yet to be officially confirmed as the investigation continues.

HFD says a 21-year-old man managed to escape the fire. In an attempt to rescue others, the young man attempted to re-enter the burning building but was eventually transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to a single unit within the complex, preventing further destruction and potential casualties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by HFD officials.