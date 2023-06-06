Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of attacks along the Columbia Tap Bike Trail in the Greater Third Ward area, Houston police say.

Willie Carroll and Deion Christten, both 17 years old, are charged with robbery and evading arrest, authorities say.

Police say another suspect has been identified, and they believe there may be more suspects out there. The investigation is still ongoing.

"Witnesses have identified five incidents where cyclists were held up at gunpoint dating back to May 16, in incidents that HPD believes could be the work of the same suspects. Detectives with the Robbery Division have been working diligently on these cases," Mayor Sylvester Turner said while announcing the arrests on Tuesday.

Authorities said five men were attacked in two weeks. Two incidents over the Memorial Day weekend sent cyclists to the hospital.

"We want to let our public know, continue to ride on any trail in Houston, but be vigilant, ride in groups. We have established teams that you'll see out on the trails, not only Columbia, but also around the city. Some officers you will see and recognized in uniforms, some you won't. And that's the message that we’re sending to all of these individuals," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

The mayor also shared a message for young Houstonians.

"Be very careful who you're associating with, especially as we enter the summer," Mayor Turner said. "Please, please, there's no reason for you to feel like you have to victimize anybody, hurt anybody, rob anybody, shoot anybody. And be very mindful of the people that you are hanging out with, who might be encouraging you to do that."

He encourages youth, ages 16 to 24, to find a summer job through the Hire Houston Youth program.

"There's no reason to be robbing anyone for any money. Get a job," the mayor said.

Police ask anyone with information, or any potential additional victims, to call the HPD Robbery Division at (713)308-0700.