UPDATE: The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Jacqueline Hodge has been found in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Clear Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen in Houston on Sunday evening.

Authorities are searching for 49-year-old Jacqueline Hodge.

Jacqueline Hodge

Hodge was last seen in the 15700 block of Edo Circle in Houston around 6:15 p.m. on October 22.

Hodge is described as a Black female, 5'6" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a maroon top and maroon pants.

A Clear Alert is issued when an individual is in imminent danger or disappearance is involuntary.

If you have seen Jacqueline, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at (281) 341-4665.