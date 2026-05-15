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Houston City Council District C runoff election: Polling locations, candidates

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Published  May 15, 2026 1:54pm CDT
Election
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A runoff election is being held Saturday, May 16, to fill the Houston City Council District C seat.
    • Joe Panzarella and Nick Hellyar are on the ballot.
    • Here's a guide to who can vote and where.

HOUSTON - Voters will decide Saturday who will fill the vacant Houston City Council seat in District C as the special election heads for a runoff between Joe Panzarella and Nick Hellyar.

Why is a runoff election being held?

The District C seat was left vacant when Council Member Abbie Kamin decided to run for Harris County attorney.

A special election was held on April 4 to fill the seat. Seven candidates were listed on the ballot, but no single candidate received more than 50% of the vote. That prompted a runoff between the two candidates who received the most votes – Panzarella and Hellyar.

Who can vote?

Only registered voters who live in Houston’s Council District C can vote.

Click here to check if you are eligible using your name and address.

Where to vote

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eligible voters can vote at any of the election day vote centers.

  • BakerRipley Aberdeen: Community Room Education Center, 3838 Aberdeen Way, Houston, TX 77025
  • Bayland Park Community Center: Annex, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
  • Candlelight Park Community Center: Main MultiPurpose Room, 1520 Candlelight Lane, Houston, TX 77018
  • Courtyard by Marriott West University: Meeting Room, 2929 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77005
  • Gregory Lincoln Education Center: Gym, 1101 Taft Street, Houston, TX 77019
  • Harris County Attorney Conference Center: County Conference Center Room II Meeting Room 111, 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
  • Heights High School Gym: Bulldog Practice Gym, 560 East 14th Street, Houston, TX 77008
  • Love Park Community Center: Gymnasium, 1000 West 12th Street, Houston, TX 77008
  • Lovett Elementary School: Gym, 8814 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX 77096
  • Memorial Elementary School: Cafeteria, 6401 Arnot Street, Houston, TX 77007
  • Metropolitan MultiService Center: MMSL AR 1, MMSL AR 2, MMSL AR 3, 1475 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019
  • Parker Elementary School: Auditorium, 10626 Atwell Drive, Houston, TX 77096
  • Rice University Welcome Center: Sewall Hall, 6100 Main Street, Houston, TX 77005
  • River Oaks Recreation Center: Main Multi Purpose Room, 3600 Locke Lane, Houston, TX 77027
  • Sinclair Elementary School: Gym, 6410 Grovewood Lane, Houston, TX 77008
  • SPJST Lodge 88: Annex in back of main building, 1435 Beall Street, Houston, TX 77008
  • The Rice School: Hallway/Auditorium, 7550 Seuss Drive, Houston, TX 77025
  • Wainwright Elementary School: CAFETERIA, 5330 Milwee Street, Houston, TX 77092
  • Waltrip High School: Cafeteria, 1900 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018
  • West End MultiService Center: Auditorium building 3, 170 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007

The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Houston and Harris County election office.

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