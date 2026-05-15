The Brief A runoff election is being held Saturday, May 16, to fill the Houston City Council District C seat. Joe Panzarella and Nick Hellyar are on the ballot. Here's a guide to who can vote and where.



Voters will decide Saturday who will fill the vacant Houston City Council seat in District C as the special election heads for a runoff between Joe Panzarella and Nick Hellyar.

Why is a runoff election being held?

The District C seat was left vacant when Council Member Abbie Kamin decided to run for Harris County attorney.

A special election was held on April 4 to fill the seat. Seven candidates were listed on the ballot, but no single candidate received more than 50% of the vote. That prompted a runoff between the two candidates who received the most votes – Panzarella and Hellyar.

Who can vote?

Only registered voters who live in Houston’s Council District C can vote.

Click here to check if you are eligible using your name and address.

Where to vote

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eligible voters can vote at any of the election day vote centers.

BakerRipley Aberdeen: Community Room Education Center, 3838 Aberdeen Way, Houston, TX 77025

Bayland Park Community Center: Annex, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074

Candlelight Park Community Center: Main MultiPurpose Room, 1520 Candlelight Lane, Houston, TX 77018

Courtyard by Marriott West University: Meeting Room, 2929 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77005

Gregory Lincoln Education Center: Gym, 1101 Taft Street, Houston, TX 77019

Harris County Attorney Conference Center: County Conference Center Room II Meeting Room 111, 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Heights High School Gym: Bulldog Practice Gym, 560 East 14th Street, Houston, TX 77008

Love Park Community Center: Gymnasium, 1000 West 12th Street, Houston, TX 77008

Lovett Elementary School: Gym, 8814 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX 77096

Memorial Elementary School: Cafeteria, 6401 Arnot Street, Houston, TX 77007

Metropolitan MultiService Center: MMSL AR 1, MMSL AR 2, MMSL AR 3, 1475 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019

Parker Elementary School: Auditorium, 10626 Atwell Drive, Houston, TX 77096

Rice University Welcome Center: Sewall Hall, 6100 Main Street, Houston, TX 77005

River Oaks Recreation Center: Main Multi Purpose Room, 3600 Locke Lane, Houston, TX 77027

Sinclair Elementary School: Gym, 6410 Grovewood Lane, Houston, TX 77008

SPJST Lodge 88: Annex in back of main building, 1435 Beall Street, Houston, TX 77008

The Rice School: Hallway/Auditorium, 7550 Seuss Drive, Houston, TX 77025

Wainwright Elementary School: CAFETERIA, 5330 Milwee Street, Houston, TX 77092

Waltrip High School: Cafeteria, 1900 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018

West End MultiService Center: Auditorium building 3, 170 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007