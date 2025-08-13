Houston City Council approves $314 million in federal recovery funds
HOUSTON - Houstonians whose homes were damaged during last year's two big storms, Hurricane Beryl and the May derecho, will now be getting much-needed help after Houston City Council approved $314 million in federal recovery funds.
What we know:
Beryl and the derecho caused significant damage with intense storms, flooding and power outages.
Here's the breakdown:
Planning - $200,000
Administration - $15,732,250
Multifamily Housing Program - $30,000,000
Single Family Housing Program - $20,000,000
Power Generation Resilience Program - $151,291,150
Emergency Response/Public Safety Program - $15,340,000
Homeless Services Program - $41,040,600
Debris Repository Acquisition/Development Program - $32,791,000
Vegetation Management/Debris Removal Program - $8,250,000
Officials stated the City solicited public feedback on the Action Plan for Disaster Recovery – 2024 Derecho and Hurricane Beryl through surveys and through public hearings on June 10, 2025, June 12, 2025, and June 17, 2025. The public was able to submit comments on the Plan during a 30-day public comment period that extended from May 23, 2025, through June 22, 2025.
The Source: Information from City of Houston City Council agenda item