Houston City Council approves $314 million in federal recovery funds

By
Published  August 13, 2025 8:06pm CDT
Houston
Houston to receive $314 million federal funding for Hurricane Beryl, derecho recovery

The city council approved a new plan that would allocate $100 million to repair homes damaged by Hurricane Beryl and the 2024 derecho. FOX 26's Caroline Collins gives the breakdown of what the full $314 million is planned to cover.

The Brief

    • Houstonians whose homes were damaged during last year's two big storms, Hurricane Beryl and the May derecho, will now be getting much-needed help after Houston City Council approved $314 million in federal recovery funds.
    • The federal grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

Houston City Council approves federal recovery funds

What we know:

Beryl and the derecho caused significant damage with intense storms, flooding and power outages. 

Here's the breakdown:

Planning - $200,000

Administration - $15,732,250

Multifamily Housing Program - $30,000,000

Single Family Housing Program - $20,000,000

Power Generation Resilience Program - $151,291,150

Emergency Response/Public Safety Program - $15,340,000

Homeless Services Program - $41,040,600

Debris Repository Acquisition/Development Program - $32,791,000

Vegetation Management/Debris Removal Program - $8,250,000

Officials stated the City solicited public feedback on the Action Plan for Disaster Recovery – 2024 Derecho and Hurricane Beryl through surveys and through public hearings on June 10, 2025, June 12, 2025, and June 17, 2025. The public was able to submit comments on the Plan during a 30-day public comment period that extended from May 23, 2025, through June 22, 2025.

The Source: Information from City of Houston City Council agenda item

HoustonNews