Houston city council 2026 budget: Protestors interrupt discussion regarding budget

The Brief The discussion over the 2026 City of Houston budget caused quite an uproar on Wednesday. Numerous protesters filled the council chamber to let their voices be heard about the budget saying it's "undemocratic." Video captured one protester being escorted out of the chamber after the meeting was adjourned, but was later restarted.



Numerous protesters made their voices heard during a Houston City Council meeting where the discussion of the 2026 Houston city budget was discussed.

In video captured by our FOX 26 crew who was at the meeting, numerous protesters started disrupting the budget discussion, which later caused the meeting to be adjourned.

In one video, protesters could be seen walking to the front of the council chambers where speakers stand to address the council. They displayed a sign saying, "Houston says no to Mayor Whitmire's undemocratic budget."

Video also captured Houston Mayor John Whitmire calling out the "leaders" of the protesters to "show some leadership." To which one person could be heard saying, "we're all leadership." One protester stated there is "more leaders on this side of the room than on that side," referring to the City Council members.

Video also captured one woman, who has been identified as Alice Liu, West Street Recovery Co-Director, being removed by Houston police as she was screaming, "when our streets flood, we flood the streets."

Everyone inside city hall was initially removed, but the press and residents who weren't associated with the protests were allowed back inside.