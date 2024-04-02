The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $349,216 in February, 4.2% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by their one-year price change as of February 2024.

#30. Pearland, TX

- 1-year price change: +$4,931 (+1.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,477 (+37.6%)

- Typical home value: $368,046 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#29. West Columbia, TX

- 1-year price change: +$5,481 (+2.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,603 (+29.7%)

- Typical home value: $246,972 (#81 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Lake Jackson, TX

- 1-year price change: +$5,515 (+2.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,144 (+26.5%)

- Typical home value: $258,302 (#76 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Richards, TX

- 1-year price change: +$5,532 (+1.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,905 (+47.0%)

- Typical home value: $350,235 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Stafford, TX

- 1-year price change: +$6,243 (+2.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,253 (+45.9%)

- Typical home value: $296,346 (#59 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Sealy, TX

- 1-year price change: +$6,325 (+2.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,353 (+41.1%)

- Typical home value: $320,355 (#45 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Waller, TX

- 1-year price change: +$6,484 (+2.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,172 (+49.1%)

- Typical home value: $228,382 (#89 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Deer Park, TX

- 1-year price change: +$6,520 (+2.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,225 (+37.0%)

- Typical home value: $271,260 (#68 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Pecan Grove, TX

- 1-year price change: +$6,673 (+1.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,409 (+46.0%)

- Typical home value: $398,311 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Brookshire, TX

- 1-year price change: +$7,602 (+2.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,594 (+54.2%)

- Typical home value: $340,087 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Brookside Village, TX

- 1-year price change: +$7,624 (+2.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,657 (+57.5%)

- Typical home value: $344,087 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Liberty, TX

- 1-year price change: +$8,379 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,478 (+38.1%)

- Typical home value: $200,966 (#105 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Dayton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$9,343 (+3.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,479 (+37.4%)

- Typical home value: $303,294 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Needville, TX

- 1-year price change: +$9,890 (+3.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,803 (+44.0%)

- Typical home value: $310,238 (#51 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Mont Belvieu, TX

- 1-year price change: +$10,567 (+2.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,426 (+38.4%)

- Typical home value: $412,618 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Cove, TX

- 1-year price change: +$10,706 (+3.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,426 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $337,913 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Meadows Place, TX

- 1-year price change: +$11,978 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,141 (+42.8%)

- Typical home value: $287,383 (#62 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Fulshear, TX

- 1-year price change: +$12,086 (+2.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,539 (+48.2%)

- Typical home value: $530,163 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Friendswood, TX

- 1-year price change: +$12,278 (+2.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,246 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $436,444 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Hankamer, TX

- 1-year price change: +$12,417 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,246 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $306,507 (#52 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Wallis, TX

- 1-year price change: +$12,426 (+6.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,541 (+37.5%)

- Typical home value: $200,167 (#106 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Cat Spring, TX

- 1-year price change: +$13,179 (+2.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$170,881 (+43.8%)

- Typical home value: $561,314 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Hillcrest, TX

- 1-year price change: +$16,564 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,657 (+43.5%)

- Typical home value: $305,847 (#53 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Sugar Land, TX

- 1-year price change: +$18,372 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,141 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $439,539 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Fairchilds, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,757 (+6.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,638 (+44.1%)

- Typical home value: $322,458 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Beach City, TX

- 1-year price change: +$21,147 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,470 (+41.7%)

- Typical home value: $524,945 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Shenandoah, TX

- 1-year price change: +$25,823 (+6.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,347 (+41.6%)

- Typical home value: $416,391 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Cinco Ranch, TX

- 1-year price change: +$26,320 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,124 (+49.0%)

- Typical home value: $523,441 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Fayetteville, TX

- 1-year price change: +$28,706 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,688 (+50.1%)

- Typical home value: $583,486 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Bellaire, TX

- 1-year price change: +$56,481 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$193,365 (+23.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,035,852 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

