Woman shot in drive-by at north Houston apartment complex, officials say

The Brief Officials say several people shot into two apartments on Chisholm Trail. One woman was found injured, but she is expected to recover. It's not clear who the intended target was in this shooting.



A woman was hospitalized overnight following an apparent drive-by shooting at a north Houston apartment complex.

Houston crime: Chisholm Trail apartment shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning at the Chisholm Trail Apartments, near Rankin Road and Imperial Valley Drive.

Officials say several people fired rounds into two apartment units.

One woman was found shot at the scene. Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Authorities at the scene had no information on an intended target.