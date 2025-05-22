Houston chase: Suspect dead, another killed following vehicle pursuit

The Brief Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash that occurred following a vehicle pursuit. According to Houston police, a suspect in a stolen vehicle was fleeing from officers and struck another vehicle. Police said the suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Houston police are investigating after a series of events ended with a suspect dead and another person killed.

Houston chase: 1 dead, suspect dead following vehicle pursuit

What we know:

According to Houston police, officials said the suspect was traveling eastbound on Bellfort and a car pulled out in front of the suspect vehicle. That's when the suspect's vehicle struck the car.

After the car was struck, the car flipped on the side and power lines were on the car.

Officials said firefighters went up to get the suspect out, and that's when the suspect shot himself in the head.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided any information on the suspect's name or the victim who was killed.

