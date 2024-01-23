A woman was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday morning, Houston police say.

The chase ended in the 3300 block of Chenevert Street, but police say the incident began a little over a mile away.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say the officers saw a vehicle leaving a known drug house and attempted to initiate a traffic stop because they couldn’t read the license plate.

Police say the vehicle evaded, crashed on Elgin Street and then continued on driving recklessly.

At some point, police say the vehicle backed up into a police car.

The chase came to an end on Chenevert Street, where the car ended up crashed into a fence and pinned in by a police vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the woman is facing drug and felony evading charges.