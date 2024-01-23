Expand / Collapse search
Houston chase ends in crash on Chenevert; woman facing charges

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston police chase ends in crash

A woman was taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash early Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON - A woman was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday morning, Houston police say.

The chase ended in the 3300 block of Chenevert Street, but police say the incident began a little over a mile away.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say the officers saw a vehicle leaving a known drug house and attempted to initiate a traffic stop because they couldn’t read the license plate.

Police say the vehicle evaded, crashed on Elgin Street and then continued on driving recklessly.

At some point, police say the vehicle backed up into a police car.

The chase came to an end on Chenevert Street, where the car ended up crashed into a fence and pinned in by a police vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the woman is facing drug and felony evading charges.