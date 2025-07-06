Northeast Houston: Man struck, killed by vehicle during car meet, police say

The Brief A large car meet was held late Saturday night in a parking lot near the North Loop East Freeway. A spectator reportedly fell and was hit by a vehicle that was doing donuts. The suspect driver fled the scene after helping the victim from under the vehicle.



Houston police are looking for a vehicle that fled a car meet early Sunday morning after hitting and killing a spectator.

North Loop East Freeway car meet death

What we know:

Shortly after midnight, police were called to an industrial parking lot by the North Loop East Freeway near North McCarty Street.

A sergeant with HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division says a large car meet was being held in the parking lot.

A spectator at the event reportedly fell and was hit by a vehicle that was doing donuts at the meet. Police say the driver helped the victim from underneath the vehicle, but fled the scene after noticing the victim was unconscious.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon Dodge Charger. Spectators at the meet shared information and video of the incident with police.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time. The victim is believed to be a male in his early 20's.