The Brief The fire happened at Capt. Benny's along the Northwest Freeway early Saturday. No injuries were reported. Officials say 70 Houston Fire personnel responded to the scene.



A seafood restaurant along the Northwest Freeway in Houston has reportedly shut down after a weekend fire that caused $2 million in damage.

Houston fire at Capt. Benny's

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire burns at Capt. Benny's on US 290 in Houston. (Photo: Houston Fire Department)

What we know:

The fire happened at Capt. Benny's along Highway 290 near 34th Street around 4 a.m. May 24.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found heavy fire coming from the restaurant. They were able to control it within about an hour.

Officials say firefighters were able to minimize damage to other restaurants, and no injuries were reported.

By the numbers:

The fire department says the fire caused about $2 million worth of damage. HFD says 70 personnel responded to the incident.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.