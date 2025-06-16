Houston cancer survivor returns to Texas Children's Hospital as nurse

The Brief Kristen Waller, a nurse at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, has overcome cancer twice. She was first treated at Texas Children's as a baby and now works alongside her childhood doctor, Dr. Murali Chintagumpala, the Director of the neuro-oncology program at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. Kristen relates well with her young patients, as she uniquely understands what they're going through by experience, not just through learning from a class or book.



Nurse Kristen Waller has come full circle. Once a baby fighting cancer at Texas Children's Hospital, her journey inspired her to become a nurse. Now, she works alongside the oncologist who helped save her life.

Cancer survivor inspired to become nurse

The backstory:

Kristen's connection to Texas Children's Hospital runs deep. As a baby, she was treated for a germ cell tumor, and the experience inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. Her dream was to work at the same hospital that saved her life, and she achieved that goal, even working alongside the doctor who treated her as a baby.

Timeline:

Kristen Waller, a nurse at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, has battled cancer twice in her life.

First diagnosed with a germ cell tumor as a child, she underwent surgeries and chemotherapy at Texas Children's.

Recently, she faced breast cancer at the end of 2022 and successfully overcame it with the support of the hospital team.

She got to ring the bell at Texas Children's Hospital, after she completed treatment the second time, signifying her success at beating cancer twice.

"My job is my biggest passion"

What they're saying:

"Ever since I can remember, my dream has been to work at Texas Children's Cancer Center and give back to those who gave to me. My job is my biggest passion, and the kids are what brings me back here every day," says Kristen.

Her childhood oncologist reflects her enthusiasm.

"It's absolutely great. You don't know how gratifying and rewarding it is to see someone whom you treated, and then she comes and joins your team. Everybody loves Kristen, and I think part of it is she immediately connects with the families," says Dr. Chintagumpala.

Why you should care:

Kristen's story is a powerful example of resilience and the impact of healthcare professionals. Her journey from patient to nurse highlights the importance of empathy and dedication in the medical field.

Big picture view:

Kristen's journey illustrates the full-circle nature of healthcare, where former patients can become caregivers, offering hope and inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

Local perspective:

Texas Children's Hospital has played a pivotal role in Kristen's life, first as a patient and now as a nurse. Her story underscores the hospital's commitment to providing exceptional care and support to its patients.

What's next:

Kristen continues to work at Texas Children's Hospital, where she is dedicated to helping children and families navigate their healthcare journeys.

Dig deeper:

For more information, click here.