Bush Airport parking garages only open to reservations due to limited spaces

The Brief Parking garages at Bush Airport are only open to reservations due to limited spaces. Reservations are required at least 12 hours in advance. Travelers are advised to head to the airport earlier than usual due to "peak travel demands."



If you're flying out of Bush Airport this weekend, and you plan on driving yourself, you'll need to reserve your parking space ASAP.

Houston travel: Bush Airport parking garage full

What they're saying:

George Bush Intercontinental posted on social media Friday that their parking garages are full, so any open spaces have to be reserved in advance.

In addition to that, reservations have to be booked at least 12 hours in advance.

According to the IAH parking website, spaces for all terminals and Ecopark 2 are only open for reservations.

Other Ecopark spaces (covered and uncovered) are over 80% full as of Friday afternoon, and they start at $9 per day.

The airline also advises travelers to get to the airport earlier than usual due to "peak travel demands."