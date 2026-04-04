Ground stop at Bush Airport ends early

The Brief Bush Airport was under a ground stop due to thunderstorms. Saturday weather activity could linger into Easter Sunday.



A ground stop has ended for Bush Airport Saturday as thunderstorms moved through the Houston area.

Bush Airport ground stop

The Federal Aviation Association said the stop would be in effect for Bush Airport (IAH) until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but the alert was removed from the FAA website before the expiration time.

To check on flight times at Bush, click here.

Saturday storms

A slow-moving cold front will bring the threat of a few severe storms Saturday evening into Saturday night.

The main risk will be some brief wind gusts of 60+ mph that could cause damage.

The other risk is heavy rain that could lead to isolated street flooding in and around Houston.

The main risk for flooding will be overnight Saturday through Sunday morning. A few showers are possible Easter Sunday morning in Houston with scattered showers chances mainly south of I-10 in the afternoon.