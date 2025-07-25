Ground Stop issued at Bush due to storms, ends at Hobby

The Brief The ground stop at Bush Intercontinental (IAH) is in effect until 9:30 p.m. Friday. The stop at Hobby expired at 7:45 p.m. There is a 30-60% chance of the IAH stop extending.



A ground stop has ended for Hobby Airport (HOU), but continues for Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) due to storms traveling through Greater Houston.

Houston airport ground stops

What we know:

The stop for Bush is in effect until 9:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There's a 30-60% chance of the stop being extended.

Hobby's ground stop expired at 7:45 p.m.

The ground stop impacts flights arriving in Houston.

To check on delays at Bush, click here.

For delays at Hobby, click here.

What we don't know:

No average delay time has been listed at this time.

Weekend rain chances for Houston

Big picture view:

The weak tropical low in the Gulf will bring showers and some downpours to the Houston area through the weekend.

A broad area of low pressure will bring occasional rounds of rain with 1-2" in a few spots, but storms should be moving along, so big accumulations aren't expected. That being said, some localized street flooding is possible over the next 36 hours or so.

