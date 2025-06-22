Shooting reported at Houston's Burnett Park; one hospitalized, several detained
HOUSTON - Multiple people have reportedly been detained by Houston police after a shooting at a Gulfton-area park sent a person to a hospital.
Burnett Park shooting
What we know:
Houston police tell FOX 26 that a shooting call came in at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The shooting reportedly happened at Burnett Bayland Park on Chimney Rock Road near Gulfton Street.
Officials say one person has been taken to a hospital.
Several people have reportedly been detained.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no information on the person who was hospitalized or the person's current condition.
It's not clear if any arrests have been made at this time.
The Source: Houston Police Department