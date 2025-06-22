Shooting reported at Houston's Burnett Park; one hospitalized, several detained

The Brief A shooting call came in at about 4:30 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital. Several people have been detained by police, but there are no arrests at this time.



Multiple people have reportedly been detained by Houston police after a shooting at a Gulfton-area park sent a person to a hospital.

Burnett Park shooting

What we know:

Houston police tell FOX 26 that a shooting call came in at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The shooting reportedly happened at Burnett Bayland Park on Chimney Rock Road near Gulfton Street.

Officials say one person has been taken to a hospital.

Several people have reportedly been detained.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information on the person who was hospitalized or the person's current condition.

It's not clear if any arrests have been made at this time.