Man shot in Brays Oaks after 'small fender-bender,' Houston Police say

The Brief Police found a man shot in the stomach late Saturday night on South Braeswood Boulevard. The suspect allegedly shot the man during an argument over a nearby fender-bender. Two people were reportedly detained.



A man was hospitalized, and two others were detained after police say an argument over a fender-bender led up to a shooting in the Brays Oaks area.

Houston Brays Oaks: Shooting stemmed from minor crash

What we know:

At about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Houston Police responded to a shooting call on South Braeswood Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man at the scene who was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

It's believed the shooting stemmed from a "small fender-bender" that happened nearby on South Gessner Road. Police say there was an argument before the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot the victim.

Officers were able to track down and stop the suspect's vehicle. Two people were detained, and a gun was found in the vehicle.

HPD's Major Assaults Division has been called to investigate.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It hasn't been confirmed if anyone was officially arrested.