Southwest Houston: Person of interest wanted in deadly stabbing; victim's brother arrested in connection

A person of interest is wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly Houston stabbing that happened in April.

Houston Braesvalley Drive stabbing: Victim's brother arrested

The backstory:

The incident was reported on April 30, shortly after midnight.

Police were called to an assault at an apartment complex on Braesvalley Drive in southwest Houston. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a breezeway with stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as 19-year-old Thomas Bazile, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Bazile got into an altercation with a suspect before he was stabbed.

Investigators identified Bazile's brother, 18-year-old Anotone Addison, as a suspect. He was arrested on May 7 and booked into jail for murder.

Person of interest

Courtesy: Houston Police Department

What we know:

Houston Police have shared photos of a person of interest in connection with this incident.

Officials say the person of interest is a Black male who goes by the name "Butta" or "Budah."

He is not a suspect at this time, police say, but it's believed the person of interest has information about the incident.

What we don't know:

No other information about the person of interest is available.

The motive behind the alleged stabbing is unclear at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the person of interest or this case in general can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)