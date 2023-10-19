In celebration of the American League Championship Series "Texas Showdown," a group of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston received an exciting surprise at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston President and CEO Kevin Hattery joins in the celebration with a chosen group of members from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. (Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston)

Fifteen selected members from the Boys & Girls Clubs received a $100 gift card to explore the Academy store located at 9734 Katy Freeway on October 17.

The mission was to deck themselves out in all-new Houston Astros gear, apparel, shoes, and outdoor equipment.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County members were also generously gifted with a $1,500 shopping spree to gear up and support their hometown team, the Texas Rangers. In addition to the shopping spree, the rivalry heated up with a Texas-sized challenge. Two children from each club had 30 seconds to grab as many Houston Astros or Texas Rangers items from the store shelves as possible. After calculating each team's haul, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County won the competition, earning an additional $2,500 gift card. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston received a $1,000 gift card for their commendable effort.

Academy gave $100 gift cards to 15 selected Boys & Girls Club members. (Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston)

Both Boys & Girls Club's CEOs made a friendly wager to add to the excitement. The Boys & Girls Club, whose team wins the ALCS, will receive a celebration party courtesy of the opposing Club's CEO, providing Houston fans with even more reason to cheer on the Astros.

Kevin Hattery, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, expressed gratitude, saying, "Academy Sports + Outdoors created a unique opportunity for our youth to cheer on our Houston Astros, shop for needed personal items, and have fun. This is a memory that will last a lifetime."

Children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston got a chance to shop for all-new Houston Astros gear, apparel, shoes, and outdoor equipment.(Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston)

In a generous gesture, the Academy will donate $6,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs across North Texas and Houston, further supporting the community and fostering a spirit of friendly competition and camaraderie.