Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:15 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston boy's death under investigation on Algonquin Drive

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the death of a boy in southeast Houston. 

Police were at the scene in the 11700 block of Algonquin Drive on Monday morning.

According to police, the boy was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Police have not released any information on the boy’s age or how he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.