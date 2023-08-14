Police are investigating the death of a boy in southeast Houston.

Police were at the scene in the 11700 block of Algonquin Drive on Monday morning.

According to police, the boy was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Police have not released any information on the boy’s age or how he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.