Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in north Houston early Saturday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a discharge of firearms call in the 6400 block of Antoine.

They found the teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say an officer applied a tourniquet, and then paramedics transported him to the hospital. Authorities say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Antoine.

According to police, the boy stated that another male had shot and robbed him for his money and then ran away.

Police say they had a few potential witnesses detained that they were speaking with. They were also searching the area for the shooter.