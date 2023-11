Black Friday is here, and millions will be heading to stores in search of a deal.

Some stores and malls are operating with extended hours so customers have more time to shop.

Here's a look at the special Black Friday hours at retailers in the Houston area.

HOUSTON MALL HOURS

Houston Premium Outlets Black Friday hours

Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Houston Galleria Black Friday hours

Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Baybrook Mall Black Friday hours

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Deerbrook Mall Black Friday hours

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Katy Mills Mall Black Friday hours

Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Memorial City Mall Black Friday hours

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Willowbrook Mall Black Friday hours

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Woodlands Mall Black Friday hours

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NATIONAL RETAILERS

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m.

Target Black Friday hours

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

Best Buy Black Friday hours

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s Black Friday hours

Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's Black Friday hours

Kohl's stores will open at 5 a.m.

Home Depot Black Friday hours

Home Depot stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe’s Black Friday hours

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

Big Lots Black Friday hours

Big Lots opens at 6 a.m.

Academy Black Friday hours

Academy opens at 5 a.m.

J.C. Penny Black Friday hours

J.C. Penney opens at 5 a.m.

