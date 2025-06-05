Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside north Houston lounge, police say

The Brief The shooting happened outside Big Red's Lounge on May 17. Jaggard Bouldin allegedly shot Eric West during a fight. Anyone with more information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man has been arrested for another man's shooting death outside a north Houston lounge, police say.

Arrest in shooting outside Big Red's Lounge

What we know:

Police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Jaggard Bouldin on Thursday. He has reportedly been charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Eric West.

The shooting happened on May 17 outside Big Red's Lounge on Lucky and Knox Streets, near South Victory.

Police say Bouldin and West got into a fight when Bouldin opened fire. He allegedly shot West multiple times before leaving the scene on foot.

At about 1:45 a.m., Houston police were initially called to a hospital in connection to the shooting.

West was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Doctors later pronounced him deceased.

Bouldin was later identified as the suspect in this case. Police say he was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to Bouldin and West's fight.

It's not clear if the two knew each other before this incident.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information on this case can call one of the following agencies.

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)