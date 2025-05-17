Shooting outside north Houston lounge kills one; suspect on the run, police say

The Brief Police say the shooting happened outside Big Red's Lounge early Saturday morning. The victim and suspect allegedly got into a heated argument before shots were fired. Anyone with information can call Houston police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are seeking information about a suspect after a deadly shooting outside a north Houston lounge early Saturday.

Houston: Shooting outside Big Red's Lounge

What we know:

According to HPD Lieutenant Khan, officers were originally called to a hospital about a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officers at the hospital learned the shooting happened outside Big Red's Lounge on Lucky and Knox Streets, near South Victory.

Allegedly, the victim and the suspect in this case got into a heated argument outside the lounge when the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the suspect or the victim.

It's not clear if the two knew each other or if the argument started inside the lounge.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case can call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).