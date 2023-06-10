A baseball coach for Houston's Northside who sexually assaulted several girls on his team has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Juan Jose Cruz, 56, who also went by "John" was sent to prison Thursday after several of the young ladies came forward with impact statements.

Juan "John" Cruz (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

The DA's Office says Cruz was free on bond during the first case that was filed but did not show up during his court date. Cruz then hid for more than a year before he was brought back to court in 2020.

Earlier this week, the 56-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault in exchange for 35 years and one count of indecency with a child for 20 years. Those sentences are to be run concurrently.

Prosecutors described Cruz as the epitome of a predator.

"This Defendant is a true predator," Assistant DA and Chief in the Crimes Against Children Division Janna Oswald said. "He abused numerous girls in his life who trusted him and whose parents trusted him."

"This man is a predator who sought out a position of trust so that he could take advantage of young girls," DA Kim Ogg added. "Ten victims from different time frames came forward to tell their stories, and this agreement not only ensures that he will spend decades in prison and cannot appeal, but these victims will be spared from testifying about his abuse."