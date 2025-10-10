Houston: Pets Alive!'s 'Barktoberfest' happening Saturday
HOUSTON - Looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon and help at-risk pets at the same time?
Houston Pets Alive is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year: Barktoberfest.
Houston's biggest dog-friendly festival will happen at The Powder Keg on Brittmoore Road on Saturday, October 11, from 2 to 6 p.m.
There will be vendors, a pumpkin patch dog costume contest, a mechanical bull and more.
Admission is free. You can purchase tickets to enter the costume contest, get a special glass of beer, and more.
All proceeds go to Houston Pets Alive!
The Source: Houston Pets Alive!