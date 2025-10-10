Expand / Collapse search

Houston: Pets Alive!'s 'Barktoberfest' happening Saturday

By
Published  October 10, 2025 7:29pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
'Barktober' 2025 happening this weekend

'Barktober' 2025 happening this weekend

Houston's biggest dog-friendly festival is happening on Saturday, October 11. FOX 26's Randy Wallace has the details.

HOUSTON - Looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon and help at-risk pets at the same time?

Houston Pets Alive is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year: Barktoberfest

Houston's biggest dog-friendly festival will happen at The Powder Keg on Brittmoore Road on Saturday, October 11, from 2 to 6 p.m.

There will be vendors, a pumpkin patch dog costume contest, a mechanical bull and more. 

Admission is free. You can purchase tickets to enter the costume contest, get a special glass of beer, and more.

All proceeds go to Houston Pets Alive!

The Source: Houston Pets Alive!

HoustonPets and AnimalsEntertainment