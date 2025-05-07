FBI Houston: Suspect wanted in connection to explosive 2020 bar fire

The Brief Miziah Shepherd has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson. FBI Houston is offering up to $3,000 for tips on Shepherd's location. Shepherd's charges are related to the accusations against former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner Lyndell Price.



FBI Houston is looking for a man in connection with the 2020 fire at Bar 5015 in Houston's Third Ward. A former co-owner of the Turkey Leg Hut was recently arrested in this same case.

Bar 5015 explosion: New suspect wanted

What we know:

FBI officials say they are looking for Miziah Brice Shepherd. He has reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

Shepherd is described as a Black male who is about six feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

What we don't know:

Shepherd's alleged involvement with the 2020 fire is not clear at this time.

What you can do:

FBI Houston says they're offering up to $3,000 for tips on Shepherd's location. Anyone with information can call 713-693-5000.

Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner arrested for bar fire

The backstory:

Lyndell Price was one of three people who were recently arrested in connection to the 2020 fire at Bar 5015. Each person has also been charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

Price is accused of hiring the two other suspects, among others, to set fire to the bar, which was owned by another former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner.

The group then allegedly poured gasoline onto the bar's entrance ramp before setting it on fire.

Price pleaded not guilty in federal court last Thursday.

