It's that time of year again, The Nutcracker Market is coming to town.

Tickets are now on sale at H-E-B. The Nutcracker Market is scheduled to take place from November 9 to 12 at the NRG Center.

The market's opening hours are:

Thursday, November 9: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 11: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Market officials say this year's Nutcracker Market boasts more than 270 booths, including over 30 new merchants, promising an even wider array of choices for shoppers.

Event coordinators say a visit to the Nutcracker Market is not just about shopping for unique gifts and festive decor, but also about giving back to the community.

General admission tickets are valid for one-day entry and can also be purchased at the door during market days for $20 (cash or check).

Children aged 2 and under receive free admission, while all other attendees must have a ticket, according to market officials.

For those interested in special event tickets, such as the Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon, or group general admission tickets of 20 or more, they can be purchased by calling 713-535-3231.