The Lone Star State's most iconic event, the State Fair of Texas, is gearing up for a mouthwatering extravaganza in 2023. Known for pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity, this year's fair is said to promise delight to taste buds with a tantalizing array of new and innovative foods.

One of the highlights of the State Fair of Texas is the annual Big Tex Choice Awards, a culinary competition that pushes the boundaries of imagination and taste. This year, fairgoers have the opportunity to taste all of the finalists' creations and decide if they agree with the judges' selections for "Best Taste – Savory," "Best Taste – Sweet," and "Most Creative."

These innovative dishes reflect the fair's commitment to redefining classic fair food. The culinary creations are just a taste of what awaits fairgoers at the State Fair of Texas in 2023

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sep. 29 to Oct. 22. Don't miss the opportunity to indulge in these one-of-a-kind culinary delights and experience the magic of the most Texan place on Earth.

Here's a list of the 2023 New State Fair of Texas Foods:

Butchers Block: The Ultimate Carnivore Bowl

Located at Mac Loaded on Nimitz Avenue, Butchers Block offers a carnivore's dream come true. It starts with three-cheese macaroni and cheese, which is then piled high with smoked brisket, crispy fried chicken, candied bacon bits, jalapeño peppers, and a side of sausage. A drizzle of brown sugar chipotle sauce adds a sweet and spicy twist to this meaty masterpiece.

Churreos

Also at Mac Loaded on Nimitz Avenue, Churreos combines perfectly golden deep-fried churros with the indulgence of cookies and cream. These mini churros are coated in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with cream cheese icing. Crushed Oreos® provide the finishing touch, making Churreos a shareable fair treat that will satisfy even the most insatiable sweet tooth.

Cornbread Sausage Bombs: A Southern Flavor Explosion

At Crazy Ottos & Gulf Coast Grill Locations on Big Tex Circle and First Avenue, prepare for an explosion of smokehouse flavors in every bite. The Cornbread Sausage Bombs represent the essence of Texas cuisine, with pecan-smoked Texas sausage slices topped with pimento cheese and jalapeño, all enveloped in a fluffy cornbread batter. These savory delights are fried to golden perfection and served with jalapeño ranch dipping sauce.

Cotton Candyrita

Located at Stiffler's Mom's Cookie Factory & Newport's on the Funway, the Cotton Candyrita brings together the iconic cotton candy of the State Fair with the legendary Texas margarita. Served in a cotton candy-pink sugar-rimmed cup with a cotton candy-infused margarita, this delightful beverage is topped off with a dollop of fresh cotton candy, creating a sweet and refreshing treat.

Creole Etouffee Beignets

This creole classic found at Gulf Coast Grill on First Ave begins with the holy trinity of big easy cuisine: onions, bell peppers, and celery. The etouffee sauce is mixed with shrimp, smoked sausage, and steamed rice. Dipped in beignet batter and fried until golden brown, to be topped with powdered sugar, this classic food is turned into a sweet treat!

Deep Fried Birria Bomb: Fusion of Mexican and South American Flavors

At Tony's Taco Shop in the Tower Building and the Centennial Building, the Deep Fried Birria Bomb marries the traditional flavors of Mexican birria and South American papa rellena. Stuffed with birria, Oaxaca cheese, and mashed potatoes, these savory delights are deep-fried to golden perfection and topped with fire-roasted poblano ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.

Deep Fried Candy Pecan Bacon Bread Pudding

Magnolia Beer Garden and The Cajun Cowboy on First Avenue present a delectable creation that begins with perfect bread pudding, caramelized on the edges and topped with cinnamon sugar and candy pecans. Chopped bacon adds a savory twist, while New Orleans praline sauce and salted caramel bourbon sauce provide a rich finish.

Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls: Texas Twist on Sweet and Smoky

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking in Cotton Bowl Plaza serves up Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls. These delightful treats feature buttery, flaky dough layered with 16-hour slow-smoked brisket, deep-fried to perfection, and glazed with secret honey butter sauce, creating a crispy, sweet, and smoky sensation.

Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada

Dickel's Smokehouse on First Avenue presents the Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada, a modern fusion of succulent pulled lobster and crab meat, Palacio Chorizo, sweet corn, heavy cream, cilantro, paprika, and a splash of lime juice, all wrapped in a traditional corn masa pastry. Served with garlic aioli infused with avocado oil, it's a flavor explosion that spans continents.

Deep Fried Sushi Bombs

Gourmet Royale in the Tower Building food court and on Nimitz near the Livestock Birthing Barn offers a Texas twist on sushi with Deep Fried Sushi Bombs. Sushi rice is generously topped with imitation crab meat and seasoned salmon, rolled in panko breadcrumbs, deep-fried to golden perfection, and served with seaweed and Yum Yum dipping sauce.

Deep Fried Texas Oatmeal Pie

Big Al's Grill in Big Tex Circle presents the Deep Fried Texas Oatmeal Pie, a childhood favorite taken to new heights. An oatmeal cream pie is dipped into Dr. Pepper-flavored pancake batter, fried until golden brown, drizzled with Big Red Soda reduction, covered with marshmallow sauce, and dusted with powdered sugar, resulting in a Texas-inspired flavor explosion.

Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee: An Energy-Packed Dessert

Eat Crispies on the Midway invites coffee lovers to experience Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee. The slow-brewed coffee-infused cake is rolled into a ball, battered, and deep-fried Texas-style. It's dusted with powdered sugar and served with velvety condensed milk, offering an unforgettable coffee-infused dessert.

Fried Fireball Shot: Sweet Meets Spicy

The "Pizza & Nachos" on Cotton Bowl Plaza presents the Fried Fireball Shot, where the sweetness of angel food cake meets the fiery cinnamon flavor of Fireball Cinnamon malt liquor. Deep-fried to golden perfection, it's poured over with Fireball Cinnamon for a unique fair experience.

Fried Monte Qristo: Texas BBQ Meets Classic Sandwich

Ferris Wheelers on the Funway offers a Texas BBQ twist on the classic Monte Cristo sandwich. Brisket, American cheese, smoked turkey breast, and Swiss cheese are layered, fried, and dusted with powdered sugar, served with raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce for dipping.

Fried Texas BBQ Shotgun Shells

Bluebonnet Roadhouse BBQ & Grill on Nimitz introduces the Fried Texas BBQ Shotgun Shells, a savory delight made with slow-smoked, shredded Texas BBQ beef brisket, Velveeta®, cream cheese, and Meat Church Texas Sugar Rub®, all wrapped in hickory smoked bacon and jalapeño breadcrumbs, offering a crunchy exterior and a burst of flavors inside.

Monster Burrito: A Texas-Sized Delight

Benavides in the Tower Building introduces the Monster Burrito, a Texas-sized tortilla filled with spicy jalapeño cheese, jack cheese, spiced rice, black beans, and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies. Bursting with flavor, it's a shareable delight that's bound to impress.

Not'Cho Average Nachos

Ranchero Deep Fried Love on Lone Star Blvd. takes nachos to a whole new level with Not'Cho Average Nachos. Wonton wrappers are filled with cherry or apple filling, deep-fried to perfection, and topped with whipped topping, brownie crumbs, strawberries, blueberries, peaches, citrus glaze, and chocolate sauce, with a cajeta-filled churro stick for a heavenly finish.

Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

Velasquez on the Funway presents the Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese. Roasted jalapeños filled with cream cheese & raspberry chipotle jam are wrapped in bacon, roasted until crispy, and sandwiched between slices of white bread and cheddar cheese, griddled to golden perfection, offering a tantalizing combination of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors.

Rest in Heavenly Peach: A Slice of Heaven

Nevin's near the Gateway Pavilion offers Rest in Heavenly Peach, a heavenly treat featuring grilled angel food cake, sweet whipped cream topping, and a dollop of delicious peach pie filling, combining charred angel food cake, whipped cream topping, and peach pie goodness.

Taki Ramen Tostada

Trio on the Green on Coliseum Dr. presents the Taki Ramen Tostada, a fusion of Mexican and Asian flavors featuring a flash-fried ramen noodle cake topped with savory seasoned taco meat, Asian sesame seed slaw, garlic lime aioli, Mexican queso banco, and crumbled Takis, creating a unique and irresistible dish.

The Fruity Pebble Pickle: Crunchy and Sweet Surprise

Candy Pickle Factory in the Tower Building offers The Fruity Pebble Pickle, a delightful creation that wraps a whole dill pickle in Fruit Roll-Ups® and Fruit by the Foot®, drizzles it with sugar syrup, coats it in Fruity Pebbles, and adds a final touch of strawberry snow cone syrup for a crunchy, sweet, and delicious treat.

For more information on these delectable treats and where to find them at the fair, visit the State Fair website.