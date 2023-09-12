Houston, known for its diverse cultural heritage and historical ties to the African diaspora, is gearing up for an exciting new event that celebrates the rich and vibrant flavors of Africa.

The inaugural Chop'd and Stew'd Fest is set to take over the Bayou City on Sept. 30 at Post HTX, coinciding with the eve of Nigerian Independence Day.

This all-day festival is a creative nod to the iconic Houston-born chopped-and-screwed music genre, which has become synonymous with the city's unique cultural identity. Just like the genre itself, the Chop'd and Stew'd Fest promises to bring together a fusion of flavors, traditions, and experiences.

SUGGESTED: Bun B, Trill Burgers giving away free burgers, to first 200 students with a valid college ID

At the heart of the festival will be a tantalizing array of food from all corners of Africa. From aromatic stews to delectable chops, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a diverse range of culinary delights. The festival aims to showcase the best eateries and vendors, offering a true taste of Africa's diverse gastronomic heritage.

But the Chop'd and Stew'd Fest is not just about food. It's a celebration of culture, history, and community. The festival will immerse visitors in the vibrant traditions and customs of Africa, providing a unique opportunity to learn, engage, and connect with the rich tapestry of African culture.

Adding to the excitement are the celebrity chefs who will grace the festival with their culinary prowess. Renowned personalities such as Yvonne Orji and Eric Adjepong will bring their expertise and creativity to the table, tantalizing taste buds with their unique creations. Not to mention, WNBA stars Chiney Ogwumike and Nneka Ogwumike will also be present, adding a touch of star power to the festival.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Chop'd and Stew'd Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing Houston's vibrant diversity and its deep-rooted connections to Africa. Whether you're a food enthusiast, a culture lover, or simply looking for a day of fun and exploration, this festival is not to be missed.

For more information visit the Chop'd and Stew'd Fest website and click here to purchase tickets.