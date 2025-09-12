Houston Avenue Bridge repair causing closures this weekend

The Brief Numerous road closures will take place in the Houston area, including in the area of the Houston Avenue Bridge. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday night, the I-10 eastbound mainlines from Shepherd Drive to Houston Avenue will be closed for emergency bridge repairs of the Houston Avenue Bridge. Other road closures will also take place.



We have a traffic alert for Houston drivers this weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, starting at 9 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning, the I-10 eastbound mainlines from Shepherd Drive to Houston Avenue will be closed for emergency bridge repairs of the Houston Avenue Bridge.

Motorists will detour by exiting to the eastbound I-10 Frontage Road, turn left on Shepherd Dr, turn left on the I-10 westbound Frontage Rd Follow the I-10 westbound Frontage Rd. to the next available entrance ramp. Continue the I-10 westbound mainlanes to the I-610 West Loop northbound connector to the I-610 North Loop eastbound connector. Continue onto the I-610 North Loop eastbound to I-45 southbound connector to I-10 eastbound.

The Houston Ave Bridge north and southbound at I-10 Katy Freeway closed

Northbound Detour: Motorists will detour by turning right on Hogan St, turning left on N. Main St, turning left on Quitman St, and turning right onto Houston Ave.

Southbound Detour: Motorists will detour by turning left on Quitman St, turning right on N. Fulton St, turning right on Hogan St, and turning left onto Houston Ave.

Scheduled for demolition in early 2027, the Houston Avenue Bridge will be reconstructed to run under I-10 as part of the I-10 White Oak Bayou elevation project. As a reminder, TXDOT is asking drivers to follow any posted detour signs and have patience and caution to ensure safety as repairs progress.

I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound from Antoine Dr to Shepherd Dr., 4 left lanes closed

A Single lane will remain open for local traffic only. Motorists should seek an alternate route, suggested detour via the I-610 West Loop northbound connector to the I-610 North Loop eastbound connector. Continue onto the I-610 North Loop eastbound to the I-45 southbound connector to the I-10 eastbound.

The I-610 West Loop north and southbound connector ramp to I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound connector

Detour: Motorists will detour by continuing onto I-10 westbound and exit Chimney Rock. U-turn at Chimney Rock to I-10 eastbound and continue onto I-10 eastbound to the I-610 West Loop northbound connector. Continue I-610 and take the I-45 southbound connector and continue onto I-45 southbound to I-10.