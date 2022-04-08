Pistol-whipping auto shop robbery suspect who was out on bond gets $120K bond

The man charged for a violent robbery at a Houston auto shop has received bond, despite being out on bond for another crime during the vicious attack.

Andrew Garza is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for the brazen act caught on camera at EntireX on Houston’s north side on March 29.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says Garza, 20, was arrested Thursday following an anonymous tip.

He appeared in probable court late Thursday night, where a judge gave him a $60,000 bond for each count, totaling $120,000.

Garza was out on bond for a criminal mischief charge, according to court documents.

His victims are fearful of retaliation.

"If he can bond out within three to five days after being in there, that shows our justice system needs help, and it gives us a reason to be fearful," said Myke Hastings, the owner of EntireX.

Hastings' brother and wife were the victims of the violent robbery.

Steven Hastings was pistol-whipped in the incident and Shyla McComb had a gun pointed to her head.

Garza was set to appear in court Friday morning, but FOX 26 has learned he is in medical, so his appearance has been postponed to Monday.

The suspect had two accomplices that day who were also captured on surveillance video. Officials say they are still on the loose.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says more charges are pending for Garza, who is believed to be behind another violent robbery at a nearby auto shop.

