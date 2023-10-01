The Houston Astros have secured their seventh straight appearance in the MLB post-season and sixth American League West Division title in the last seven seasons after an 8-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 2022 World Series champions will have a home-field advantage in the AL Division Series during game 1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Their opponent will be the winner of the Wild Card series between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.

In celebration of the Astros' AL West win, the Astros Center Field Team Store, is open 24 hours for a special event. Fans can purchase postseason and division champions merchandise and more during this event until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

There will also be special appearances by the Shooting Stars from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Orbit will be available for visits from noon to 1 p.m. Shoppers on Monday morning can enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries.

The Center Field Team Store will have extended postseason hours starting this week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, until the end of the postseason.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 01: Houston Astros players pose for a photo after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 to win the American League West division title at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Im Expand

Postseason, single-game tickets for the Astros' ALDS home matchups are available for purchase. Game two follows on Sunday, Oct. 8, with a potential third game scheduled for Friday, October 13.

You can get your tickets online and register for the opportunity to buy tickets for potential future Astros 2023 Postseason games before they become available to the general public.

The team will host watch parties for the ALDS road games at Karbach Brewery on 2032 Karbach Street on Tuesday, Oct. 10, for game three, and, if necessary, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for game four. These watch parties will start about 30 minutes before the first pitch of each road game and will feature a DJ, photo opportunities, appearances by Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars, a prize wheel, and more.

Recently, the Astros and Houston Rockets jointly acquired AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and effective October 3, 2023, the network will be rebranded as Space City Home Network (SCHN). Astros postseason postgame shows, featuring familiar talent such as play-by-play announcer Todd Kalas, color commentator Geoff Blum, and sideline reporter Julia Morales, will air on SCHN on the same channels fans are accustomed to.