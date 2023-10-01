The Houston Astros are your American League West champions after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-1!

They finished 90-72 and will play on Saturday in Houston in Game 1 of the best-of-five ALDS.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 01: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Kyle Tucker #30 after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (P Expand

All eyes were on the 2022 World Series Champions as there was a possibility they would be a Wildcard depending on if the Texas Rangers won against the Mariners on Sunday, but the Rangers fell short in a 1-0 loss.

The Astros and Rangers each finished the season with a 90-72 record, but Houston won the division via tiebreaker as they won the season series, 9-4.



