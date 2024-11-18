The Brief The Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park is getting a name change to Daikin Park. This is the first name change for the ballpark since 2002. Daikin, a prominent air conditioning company, has a large facility in Waller, Texas.



The Juice Box is no more. Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros for more than two decades, is set to undergo a significant change next year.

The Astros announced Monday that air-conditioning company Daikin has secured the naming rights to the ballpark. It will become Daikin Park in 2025 for the next 15 seasons.

The ballpark has been named Minute Maid Park since 2002. The park opened only two years prior as Enron Field but was renamed after scandal plagued the company.

Daikin is no stranger to the Houston area. The company opened the Daikin Texas Technology Park in Waller in 2016.