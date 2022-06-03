Houston Astros hosting job fair this weekend for potential employees

article

Are you looking for a part-time or full-time job? Well you can apply to work with the Houston Astros this weekend.

The organization will be holding a job fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. You'll need to enter through the premium entrance gate, located in the diamond lot.)

Numerous job opportunities are available including retail, guest services, groundskeeping and Astros Youth Academy.

For more information on the individual job listings, you can click here.