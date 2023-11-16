Houston Astros hosting auditions for Shooting Stars in December

The Houston Astros have announced audition dates for those looking to become a member of the 2024 Coca-Cola Shooting Stars team!

The Astros say they are "seeking dynamic, well-spoken and talented individuals with drive and dedication to create a family-friendly atmosphere and interactive experience for our fans at Houston Astros home games."

SUGGESTED: CFP National Championship 2024: Talent lineup announced for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

The auditions will take place over a three-day period starting on December 1 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Minute Maid Park - Union Station located at 501 Crawford Street in Houston.

There are several additional requirements that everyone auditioning must complete or bring.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

For a full list of items to bring to the audition and to register, click here.