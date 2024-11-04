Houston Astros extend qualifying offer to Alex Bregman

The Houston Astros have announced they've extended a qualifying offer to free agent third-baseman Alex Bregman, according to a release following an announcement by Astros General Manager Dana Brown.

Bregman, 30, was named a Silver Slugger Award finalist today after hitting .260 (151x581) with 30 doubles, 26 homers and 75 RBI in 145 games this season. Defensively, Bregman was considered the best at his position in the American League, as he took home his first career Gold Glove Award after leading AL third basemen in total chances (355), assists (242) and fielding percentage (.972). The nine-year Major League veteran has appeared in 1,111 career regular season games as an Astro and another 99 games in postseason action, which ranks second in club history.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros waves to fans prior to playing the Detroit Tigers in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The deadline for clubs to extend qualifying offers to their players entering free agency is Monday at 4 p.m. CT. The deadline for players to accept or decline qualifying is Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. CT.

The Astros did not extend qualifying offers to any other eligible players.

Players not receiving qualifying offers are now free to sign with all 30 clubs.