One of Houston's largest Astros watch parties will be taking place at 8th Wonder Brewery in Eado on Monday.

Doors open at noon and fans will be able to watch all the action on multiple brand-new big screens and enjoy 16 beers on tap along with cannabis-infused seltzers.

The Astros need a win and the team at 8th Wonder Brewery is ready to pull out all the stops to cheer the team to victory.