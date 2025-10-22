Houston-area victims identified in Louisiana plane crash

The Brief Three Houston-area residents were killed when a small plane crashed Tuesday in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana. Two of the residents are reportedly from The Woodlands, and one of them is from Spring. The FAA is investigating the crash, and the cause has not yet been determined.



Loved ones are mourning the loss of three Houston-area residents who died in a Louisiana plane crash on Tuesday.

Louisiana small plane crash: Houston-area victims identified

What they're saying:

The occupants were identified as Bruce Verduyn, 58, Justin Ramsey, 42, both of the Woodlands, and Lydia Laws, 46, of Spring.

Family, friends, and neighbors are mourning the loss of three beloved members of the Houston-area community.

Lydia Law s , 46, of Spring, Texas, was one of the victims. Friends describe her as a wonderful wife and mother.

Justin Ramsey, 42, from The Woodlands, also died in the crash. His cousin tells FOX 26 that Justin was very involved in his community and was a loving husband and father.

Bruce Verduyn, 58, also from The Woodlands, was the third victim. Neighbors say they were stunned to hear the news.

Louisiana plane crash

Lafayette Parish plane crash | Courtesy: KADN

The backstory:

Authorities say three people from the Houston area were killed in a small plane crash Tuesday, shortly after taking off from Hooks Memorial Airport in Spring, TX.

The twin-engine aircraft reportedly took off from Hooks Memorial Airport just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. About an hour later, the plane crashed in a field in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 11 a.m.

The call for response reported a small aircraft had lost altitude, circled, and crashed into a field.

Investigators found a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron airplane had crashed, and all three occupants were found dead.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.