Three Houston-area residents killed in plane crash in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. - A small plane crashed in Louisiana Tuesday morning, killing three residents of the Greater Houston Area, officials say.
What we know:
Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 11 a.m.
The call for response reported a small aircraft had lost altitude, circled, and crashed into a field.
Deputies found a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron airplane had crashed, and all three occupants were found dead.
The occupants were identified as Bruce Verduyn, 58, Justin Ramsey, 42, both of the Woodlands, and Lydia Laws, 46, of Spring.
Deputies are working with the FAA to investigate the crash.
What we don't know:
Information regarding the cause of the crash and other elements have not been released.
Details were limited at the time of reporting.
