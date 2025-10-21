Three Houston-area residents killed in plane crash in Louisiana

The Brief Three Houston-area residents were killed when a small plane crashed Tuesday in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana. Officials say the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron went down in a field after losing altitude and circling. The FAA is investigating, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.



A small plane crashed in Louisiana Tuesday morning, killing three residents of the Greater Houston Area, officials say.

Lafayette Parish plane crash

Lafayette Parish plane crash | Courtesy: KADN

What we know:

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 11 a.m.

The call for response reported a small aircraft had lost altitude, circled, and crashed into a field.

Deputies found a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron airplane had crashed, and all three occupants were found dead.

The occupants were identified as Bruce Verduyn, 58, Justin Ramsey, 42, both of the Woodlands, and Lydia Laws, 46, of Spring.

Deputies are working with the FAA to investigate the crash.

Lafayette Parish plane crash | Courtesy: KADN

What we don't know:

Information regarding the cause of the crash and other elements have not been released.

Details were limited at the time of reporting.