Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student

An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student.

"It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District confirmed the teacher involved with the allegations has been at Cypress Woods H.S. since August of 2019. According to the spokesperson, school administrators were made aware of accusations of improper conduct with a student on December 9, 2022.

"I hadn’t heard anything specifically," said Jason Neumann, a parent. "This is the first time I’m hearing about it. Your hope is when [your kids] go to school, that there’s some people you can trust your kids with. Definitely, a big concern of mine."

One student we spoke with Tuesday was also surprised by the allegations.

"You never expect that," said Julian Guien, a sophomore at Cy Woods. "You meet him. He’s nice and he’s funny. You never expect that out of somebody."

A spokesperson from Cy-Fair ISD says the teacher was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2022, pending, "a complete investigation by law enforcement." A member of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says so far, their office is not aware of any arrests or charges associated with this case.

"I’m afraid sometimes to even send these poor girls to school," said Ingram. "Not just the girls, some of the boys too. It’s scary."