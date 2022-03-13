Houston-area students' art sold for more than $250,000 at 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Officials at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo say students shattered records at the art auction, selling their work for more than a quarter of a million dollars.

According to a press release, Gracin Nguyen of Pearland ISD for example had her colored drawing titled "In His Hands" sold for $250,000, which is a Rodeo record. The piece shows a bull rider behind the chutes taking a knee to say a prayer caught every eye in the room.

'In His Hands' art piece (Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

The lucky recipients were Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, Julie and Alan Kent, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

"For her to put her faith on display is what this is all about," Paul Somerville said. "God bless these kids and God bless Texas."

Another student, Mia Huckman from Foster High School showed off her beautiful Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art titled, "Partners in Time." Her painting sold for a record-breaking $265,000 to Cheryl and Gary Dietcher, Andrea and Scott Fish, Christina DiMaria and Alan J. Schwartz, and Sheri and Rob Walker.

'Partners in Time' art piece (Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

"I wanted to win the Rodeo for as long as I can remember, but I never thought I’d set a record," Mia said. "I want to spend the rest of my life making things that people love."