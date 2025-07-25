Houston-area rescue group holding fundraiser, memorial for 7 dogs lost in van fire

The Brief Cypress Lucky Mutts Rescue has saved the lives of thousands of dogs over the years. The Rescue is holding a fundraising event on Saturday at Toddy's in Katy to buy a new van. The event includes family activities, a silent auction, and a live band. If you can't attend the fundraiser, the rescue group said there are several ways we can help them save lives.



Cypress Lucky Mutts Rescue has saved the lives of thousands of dogs over the years. The rescue group is asking all of us to help them get back on the road to save more lives.

What we know:

Since they began transporting dogs to New York in 2020, Tayrn White with Cypress Lucky Mutts Rescue estimated they've taken about 2,000 dogs to forever homes up north. Many of those dogs were on the verge of being euthanized at BARC.

Tragedy struck on June 20. While en route to New York, a van taking several dogs became engulfed in flames in Glen Carson, Illinois.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Seven of the 11 dogs in the van died in the fire, four managed to escape and are now in forever homes.

"We do plan to go back to New York, we won't stop," said Elizabeth Heinkel, owner of Rescue Wagon Training Academy.

The Rescue is holding a fundraising event on Saturday at Toddy's in Katy to buy a new van. The event includes family activities, a silent auction, and a live band.

If you can't attend the fundraiser, Tayrn says there are several ways we can help them save lives.

What you can do:

"If you can't foster, donate. If you can't donate, share. Just find a way to be involved," she said.

You can find out more on Cypress Lucky Mutt's Rescue's Facebook Page.