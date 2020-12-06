Houston-area realtor remains unconscious in Louisiana hospital, coworker reacts

A missing Houston-area realtor was found unconscious Saturday near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The real estate agent, 59-year-old Violet Mackrizz, was first reported missing Thursday evening after not returning home from work.

“If anyone knows anything, please come forward,” said Mackrizz’s coworker, Beth Dreyer.

On Sunday, Mackrizz’s family members didn’t want to speak on camera, but said the 59-year-old’s car was located by police Saturday on the side of the road in Louisiana. We’re told police found the realtor in her car’s backseat unresponsive.

As of Sunday evening, family members say Mackrizz is still unconscious at St. Patrick Hospital in Louisiana.

“It seems very odd to me,” said Dreyer. “Especially that I guess she was found in the backseat of her car.”

Dreyer is the branch manager at Coldwell Banker in Bellaire. According to Dreyer, Mackrizz had a “normal” workday scheduled Thursday before she went missing. The 59-year-old was last seen that morning at her Tomball area home off Stamford Oaks Drive.

“We don’t know what happened to her, but the whole real estate community is talking about it,” said Dreyer. “Everybody is nervous.”

Family members tell FOX 26 they’d appreciate prayers for Mackrizz’s recovery.