Desperate search continues for Houston-area real estate agent

The desperate search continues for missing Houston-area real estate agent 59-year-old Violet Mackrizz.

According to an investigator with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Mackrizz was last seen leaving her Tomball-area home for work Thursday morning.

“Violet Marie Mackrizz was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence in the 17000 block of Stamford Oaks Drive in the Park at Glen Arbor Subdivision in northwest Harris county,” said the HCSO investigator. “She was last seen driving a Black 2016 Mercedes A250 with Texas plates MBV1949.”

Mackrizz’s boyfriend was too upset to speak with us on camera Friday, but says this news is shocking.

According to the boyfriend, Mackrizz gave him a kiss Thursday before he left for work. He says Mackrizz likely left the house shortly after he did.

“She has never done anything like this,” said Mackrizz’s brother, Juan Mackrizz. “This is very unusual. We’re trying to locate her. I hope she’s fine and we’re going to find her safe.”

Mackrizz is a realtor for Coldwell Banker’s office in Bellaire. On Friday, we spoke with the branch manager Beth Dreyer.

“She is a fun and very bubbly person,” said Dreyer. “Just a ray of sunshine. We don’t know what happened to her. Maybe, it was not necessarily something real estate related. Unfortunately, when someone is an agent, that is your first thought.”

“It’s not good news for realtors to hear about one of our colleagues that goes missing,” said John Nguyen, Chairman of the Houston Association of Realtors. “That’s a concern for all of us.”

Mackrizz’s brother is also a realtor at the Bellaire Coldwell Banker office. He believes his sister had a normal workday scheduled for Thursday.

“I assume she went to see a client,” said Mackrizz. “I called her, sent her a text message. No answer. Around 7 or 8, her boyfriend called me and said he had not heard from her.”

Dreyer tells us that Mackrizz didn’t use her “superkey” on Thursday, meaning she likely didn’t go inside any properties for sale. However, she’s hopeful someone witnessed something that might locate Mackrizz.

“Maybe somebody knows something,” said Dreyer. “Maybe somebody saw something [and will come forward].

“Please come home,” said the missing woman’s brother. “We are missing you deeply. We love her and she needs to come back where she belongs.”

Anyone with information involving this case is urged to call authorities.