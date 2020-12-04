Harris County woman missing after leaving for work

article

The sheriff's office says a Harris County woman went missing after leaving for work on Thursday.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate 59-year-old Violet Marie Mackrizz.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

According to the sheriff’s office, Mackrizz was last seen on Thursday at her residence in the 17000 block of Stamford Oaks Drive in the Park at Glen Arbor subdivision.

She was reportedly driving a black 2016 Mercedes A250 with Texas plates MBV1949.

Mackrizz is 5’2” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing last.

Advertisement

According to the Houston Association of Realtors, Mackrizz works as a realtor in Bellaire but she was last seen in her hometown.

HAR says family members report that she did not go home Thursday night, did not call and is not answering her phone.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this Missing Person are urged to call Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS