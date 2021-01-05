Officials react to Houston-area crossing state COVID-19 threshold for hospitalizations

article

The Houston area will see rollbacks after crossing the state's COVID-19 hospitalization threshold on Tuesday.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon via her Twitter page: "The Harris County region officially crossed the state's hospitalization threshold triggering #COVID19 reopening rollbacks. Honestly, this is just another milestone on the road to a catastrophe unless each of us acts. We can't rely on a small occupancy rollback. Do your part."

However, Congressman Dan Crenshaw has already voiced his disapproval from the announcement on Twitter saying, "Absolutely not. Businesses should not comply. Lockdowns are not supported by law, they are unconstitutional edicts. Law enforcement should not enforce this. Stop stealing people's right to make a living."