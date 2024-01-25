Houston-area mother continues 30-year wait to see justice in the murder of her 16-year-old son

"This is a picture of my son Daniel," said Isabel Lopez.

The photograph is one of just a few physical reminders Isabel has left of her oldest and only son.

"I miss him so much," Isabel said. "It's like an emptiness in my body."

"As an investigator, having a case that you can't solve, that you can't arrest someone or have a conviction, it's the worst thing for us," said Galveston Police Sergeant Derek Gaspard.

Gaspard and others have combed through the 1995 cold case file and won't give up until Isabel gets much-needed answers.

"If it was me in her situation, I'd be calling weekly still to this day," Gaspard said.

The 16-year-old sophomore was shot to death on September 22, 1995.

Daniel had been playing video games at a friends house in the 2300 block of 59th Street.

"When the homeowner arrived back to the residence, Daniel was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head," said Gaspard.

Isabel never thought she would go this long and not see justice.

"No, I thought somebody would talk," she said.

"We need the truth," the sergeant said. "That truth has to come from many different forms. It's got to come from physical evidence, it's got to come from members of the community that have information or have heard information."

"I want to put this behind me and I want something done," Isabel said. "Justice for him."

Anyone with information should call the Galveston Police Department or Galveston Crime Stoppers. A $5,000 reward is being offered.